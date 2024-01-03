Local brewery boycotted by several New Hanover County bars and restaurants

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Some restaurants and bars in New Hanover County have removed Edward Teach Brewery products from their shelves and bar taps.

The move is in response to a social media post about an alleged incident at the brewery involving a performing musician and the brewery’s owner. That post went viral.

WECT has confirmed that Jimmy’s, King Neptune, Flaming Amy’s, SeaWitch Tiki Bar, Tavern Law 1832 and Leaf and Barrel have pulled the brewery’s products from their shelves.

The brewery’s taproom manager sent WECT the following statement on Tuesday evening:

“We’re working hard to understand and gather the facts of a situation that occurred almost two months ago. Since its founding Edward Teach Brewery has strived to create a respectful and enjoyable atmosphere for its performers, employees and guests. We will share more information with you just as soon as possible,” the statement said.

Jared Sales, a manager at Jimmy’s in Wrightsville Beach, says while Edward Teach’s beer is one of their most popular items, it’s more important for them to take a stand for what they believe is right.

“We look after and back our local musicians 100%,” Sales said. “If you don’t stand for something, you fall for anything, and we support our local musicians. It really comes down to, you know, treating people right and making sure people feeling comfortable and included and loved when they come through the door. That’s for our musicians as well.”

Several musicians are now saying they will no longer perform at the brewery.

WECT made several attempts to contact the owner, including stopping by the brewery on Tuesday, and was not able to get in contact with him.

WECT has reached out to local law enforcement and is working to see whether a police report was filed.

