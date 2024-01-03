Senior Connect
FOCUS Broadband customers in Columbus and Brunswick Counties to experience service outages during maintenance

(Source: MGN)
By WECT Staff
Published: Jan. 2, 2024 at 10:17 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
BELVILLE, N.C. (WECT) - FOCUS Broadband is warning its customers there will be service outages while crews conduct emergency maintenance from Jan. 4 to Jan. 5 at overnight hours.

The company will repair damage caused by a company working along US 17. During maintenance, all services including internet, telephone and cable TV for east Columbus County and north Brunswick County customers could be impacted for up to 5 hours.

The customers impacted will be those served by both fiber optics and cable modem service, according to a release from the Town of Belville.

The communities impacted include the following:

  • Belville
  • Leland
  • Acme-Delco
  • Bell Swamp
  • Town Creek
  • Riegelwood
  • Navassa
  • Leland Industrial park
  • All areas north of Winnabow

For additional information, call the FOCUS Broadband Repair Center at 910-754-4317.

