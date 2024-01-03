FOCUS Broadband customers in Columbus and Brunswick Counties to experience service outages during maintenance
Published: Jan. 2, 2024 at 10:17 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
BELVILLE, N.C. (WECT) - FOCUS Broadband is warning its customers there will be service outages while crews conduct emergency maintenance from Jan. 4 to Jan. 5 at overnight hours.
The company will repair damage caused by a company working along US 17. During maintenance, all services including internet, telephone and cable TV for east Columbus County and north Brunswick County customers could be impacted for up to 5 hours.
The customers impacted will be those served by both fiber optics and cable modem service, according to a release from the Town of Belville.
The communities impacted include the following:
- Belville
- Leland
- Acme-Delco
- Bell Swamp
- Town Creek
- Riegelwood
- Navassa
- Leland Industrial park
- All areas north of Winnabow
For additional information, call the FOCUS Broadband Repair Center at 910-754-4317.
