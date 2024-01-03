Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertise with WECT

First Alert Forecast: first measurable rain of 2024 a nighttime thing

Your First Alert Forecast from Tue. evening, Jan. 2, 2024
By Gannon Medwick
Published: Jan. 3, 2024 at 4:11 AM EST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Your First Alert Forecast opens with increasing clouds and high temperatures in the 50s Wednesday, periods of chilly rain with lows in the upper 30s and lower 40s Wednesday night, and clearing skies and brisk highs in the 50s Thursday. That quick nighttime shower system ought to bring only modest rain amounts - on the order of a couple of tenths of an inch - to Cape Fear gauges.

Expect a dynamic jet stream flow to whisk additional rain systems into your First Alert Forecast in the later periods. After a dry Friday, the first of these longer range systems remains likely to bring periods of rain, blustery winds, and isolated rumbles Saturday. The second appears as though it will visit Tuesday - after a mainly dry Sunday and Monday. Be alert for updates from your First Alert Weather Team.

Get details in your seven-day forecast here: http://webpubcontent.gray.tv/wect/MAXSevendayWECT.jpg.

Customize your location and, anytime you like, extend to a ten-day forecast on your WECT Weather App.

Copyright 2024 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Elijah Donato
Former babysitter indicted on new sex crime charges after arrest in Carolina Beach
Duke Energy crews respond to a broken power pole at U.S. 17 near Hampstead on Jan. 2, 2024.
Over 1,000 customers still without power in Hampstead area
Tepper appeared to be throwing a drink at fans inside EverBank stadium.
‘Regret my behavior’: NFL fines David Tepper $300K for ‘unacceptable conduct’
Steve Mick started off the new year as a retiree after working at supermarket chain Hy-Vee for...
Man celebrates last day of work after 48 years at supermarket chain
Several bars and restaurants across New Hanover County have boycotted an area brewery after a...
Local brewery boycotted by several New Hanover County bars and restaurants

Latest News

Your First Alert Forecast from Tue. evening, Jan. 2, 2024
First Alert Forecast: lining up the first rain systems of 2024
Your First Alert Forecast from Tue. evening, Jan. 2, 2024
Your First Alert Forecast from Tue. evening, Jan. 2, 2024
Your First Alert Forecast from Tue. afternoon, Jan. 2, 2024...
Your First Alert Forecast from Tue. afternoon, Jan. 2, 2024
Your First Alert Forecast from Tue. morning, Jan. 2, 2024...
Your First Alert Forecast from Tue. morning, Jan. 2, 2024