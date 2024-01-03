First Alert Forecast: first measurable rain of 2024 a nighttime thing

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Your First Alert Forecast opens with increasing clouds and high temperatures in the 50s Wednesday, periods of chilly rain with lows in the upper 30s and lower 40s Wednesday night, and clearing skies and brisk highs in the 50s Thursday. That quick nighttime shower system ought to bring only modest rain amounts - on the order of a couple of tenths of an inch - to Cape Fear gauges.

Expect a dynamic jet stream flow to whisk additional rain systems into your First Alert Forecast in the later periods. After a dry Friday, the first of these longer range systems remains likely to bring periods of rain, blustery winds, and isolated rumbles Saturday. The second appears as though it will visit Tuesday - after a mainly dry Sunday and Monday. Be alert for updates from your First Alert Weather Team.

Get details in your seven-day forecast here: http://webpubcontent.gray.tv/wect/MAXSevendayWECT.jpg.

