Firefighters provide free lunches to community at First Baptist Church

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Wilmington Fire Department’s A Shift HQ gave back at First Baptist Church’s Living Hope Day Center on Wednesday, Jan. 3.

“After responding for EMS calls in the area recently, the firefighters wanted a chance to interact with the folks there in a meaningful way before the call to ease tension and build trust,” the Wilmington Fire Department wrote on its Facebook page.

The food was donated by the city’s firefighters.

