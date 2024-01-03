Senior Connect
Firefighters provide free lunches to community at First Baptist Church

Firefighters provided free lunches to community at First Baptish Church
Firefighters provided free lunches to community at First Baptish Church(Wilmington Fire Department)
By WECT Staff
Published: Jan. 3, 2024 at 3:27 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Wilmington Fire Department’s A Shift HQ gave back at First Baptist Church’s Living Hope Day Center on Wednesday, Jan. 3.

“After responding for EMS calls in the area recently, the firefighters wanted a chance to interact with the folks there in a meaningful way before the call to ease tension and build trust,” the Wilmington Fire Department wrote on its Facebook page.

The food was donated by the city’s firefighters.

