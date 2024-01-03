Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertise with WECT

Fallen Greensboro officer to be escorted back to Greensboro Wednesday, authorities say

(WRAL, Greensboro Police Department)
By WRAL Staff
Published: Jan. 3, 2024 at 7:05 AM EST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WRAL) - A Greensboro police sergeant shot and killed trying to stop a robbery will receive a police escort back to Greensboro on Wednesday.

According to the Greensboro Police Department, officers from across the state will escort the body of Sergeant Philip Dale Nix back to Greensboro.

Three men were charged by Greensboro police with shooting Nix at a Sheetz gas station as he attempted to stop them from stealing beer.

Nix was off-duty at the time of the shooting.

Nix will be escorted from the Medical Examiner’s Office to Greensboro at 1 p.m. on Wednesday.

https://www.wral.com/story/fallen-greensboro-officer-to-be-escorted-back-to-greensboro-wednesday-authorities-say/21218920/

Copyright 2023 by Capitol Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Most Read

Elijah Donato
Former babysitter indicted on new sex crime charges after arrest in Carolina Beach
Duke Energy crews respond to a broken power pole at U.S. 17 near Hampstead on Jan. 2, 2024.
Power restored in Hampstead area
Tepper appeared to be throwing a drink at fans inside EverBank stadium.
‘Regret my behavior’: NFL fines David Tepper $300K for ‘unacceptable conduct’
Steve Mick started off the new year as a retiree after working at supermarket chain Hy-Vee for...
Man celebrates last day of work after 48 years at supermarket chain
Several bars and restaurants across New Hanover County have boycotted an area brewery after a...
Local brewery boycotted by several New Hanover County bars and restaurants

Latest News

Crews respond to barn fire in Supply
A woman was critically injured after the plane she was flying crashed into a Colleton County...
Woman critically injured after plane crashes into pond
Penny Presley, the school system’s Executive Director of Secondary Education, tried to provide...
NHC Hispanic/Latino Commission advocating for students in high school program at Mosley Career Readiness Academy
FOCUS Broadband customers in Columbus and Brunswick counties to experience service outages