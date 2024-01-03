GREENSBORO, N.C. (WRAL) - A Greensboro police sergeant shot and killed trying to stop a robbery will receive a police escort back to Greensboro on Wednesday.

According to the Greensboro Police Department, officers from across the state will escort the body of Sergeant Philip Dale Nix back to Greensboro.

Three men were charged by Greensboro police with shooting Nix at a Sheetz gas station as he attempted to stop them from stealing beer.

Nix was off-duty at the time of the shooting.

Nix will be escorted from the Medical Examiner’s Office to Greensboro at 1 p.m. on Wednesday.

https://www.wral.com/story/fallen-greensboro-officer-to-be-escorted-back-to-greensboro-wednesday-authorities-say/21218920/

Copyright 2023 by Capitol Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.