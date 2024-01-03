Community invited to information session on CFCC Associate Degree Nursing program

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Cape Fear Community College is inviting the community to an information session on its Associate Degree Nursing program on Thursday, Jan. 11.

The event will be in Union Station room 387 from noon to 1:30 p.m. for current and prospective students interested in nursing.

Guests can expect a guided tour of the program’s teaching labs, a presentation about the program, chances to meet with faculty and to meet with school staff to see if they meet the application requirements.

“The in-person information session is a fantastic opportunity for individuals considering a career in nursing to gain firsthand knowledge about our Associate Degree Nursing program,” said Dr. Mary Ellen Naylor, Dean of Health and Human Sciences. “We encourage all prospective students to attend, take advantage of the guided tour, and connect with our staff to explore the exciting possibilities within the nursing field.”

You can learn more about the program on the college’s website.

Copyright 2024 WECT. All rights reserved.