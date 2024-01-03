Columbus County customers on Dogwood Stand Road under boil water advisory

COLUMBUS COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - Columbus County is under a boil water advisory while staff repair damage to water lines caused by local contractors.

All customers on Dogwood Stand Road may experience water quality issues and should call 910-770-2158 to report concerns.

The system should be clear within the next 24 hours and any water used for consumption should be boiled during the next 24 hours.

