Columbus County customers on Dogwood Stand Road under boil water advisory

(Mk2010 / Wikimedia Commons / CC BY-SA 3.0)
By WECT Staff
Published: Jan. 3, 2024 at 3:22 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
COLUMBUS COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - Columbus County is under a boil water advisory while staff repair damage to water lines caused by local contractors.

All customers on Dogwood Stand Road may experience water quality issues and should call 910-770-2158 to report concerns.

The system should be clear within the next 24 hours and any water used for consumption should be boiled during the next 24 hours.

