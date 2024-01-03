Autopsy reveals woman found inside storage unit died from drug toxicity

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - An autopsy received by WECT on Jan. 3 reveals that the cause of death of 31-year-old Andrea Webb was combined drug toxicity.

Police responded to the 400 block of S College Road on May 18, where Webb was found within a storage unit. On May 22, police announced that no foul play was suspected in the case.

According to the autopsy, the cause of death has been listed as combined fentanyl and methamphetamine toxicity. The medical examiner noted no signs of foul play.

