‘We will never forget his ultimate sacrifice’: Community honors officer killed in the line of duty

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - The North Strand community came together to pay their respects to North Myrtle Beach Police Sergeant Gordon Best, three years after the tragic 2021 act that took his life too soon.

“We will never forget his ultimate sacrifice he made, and the legacy he leaves behind,” said North Myrtle Beach Police Chief Dana Crowell.

Loved ones and colleagues lit candles in honor of Sergeant Best, while they reflected on his legacy.

“There’s things in life that you experience that you’ll always remember what you were doing, or how it made you feel, and receiving that phone call that morning will be something that will always hit a different way,” said Police Chief Crowell.

Police Chief Crowell said Sergeant Best died in the line of duty while responding to a shots fired call. She also shared she knew Sergeant Best and his family for nearly 20 years. She said service ran deep in his family roots.

“I had known him since he was a small child, so we had always called him a legacy kid, to have a mom and dad who worked in the department. He was well known before he even started,” said Police Chief Crowell.

The community isn’t just paying tribute to Best today, but also all month. North Myrtle Beach put up 1,000 blue ribbons around town, honoring him and others within the department who have made the ultimate sacrifice.

A sacrifice Police Chief Crowell said their department feels each day.

“It has just left a hole in our department. It’s three years later and it’s still something that you can’t feel,” said Police Chief Crowell.

While Police Chief Crowell said this is the first year they have held the candle-light vigil graveside, she said they will continue to honor Sergeant Best each year with a ceremony, to keep his memory and legacy alive for years to come.

