Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertise with WECT

‘We will never forget his ultimate sacrifice’: Community honors officer killed in the line of duty

By Ashley Listrom
Published: Jan. 2, 2024 at 1:38 AM EST|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - The North Strand community came together to pay their respects to North Myrtle Beach Police Sergeant Gordon Best, three years after the tragic 2021 act that took his life too soon.

“We will never forget his ultimate sacrifice he made, and the legacy he leaves behind,” said North Myrtle Beach Police Chief Dana Crowell.

Loved ones and colleagues lit candles in honor of Sergeant Best, while they reflected on his legacy.

“There’s things in life that you experience that you’ll always remember what you were doing, or how it made you feel, and receiving that phone call that morning will be something that will always hit a different way,” said Police Chief Crowell.

Police Chief Crowell said Sergeant Best died in the line of duty while responding to a shots fired call. She also shared she knew Sergeant Best and his family for nearly 20 years. She said service ran deep in his family roots.

“I had known him since he was a small child, so we had always called him a legacy kid, to have a mom and dad who worked in the department. He was well known before he even started,” said Police Chief Crowell.

The community isn’t just paying tribute to Best today, but also all month. North Myrtle Beach put up 1,000 blue ribbons around town, honoring him and others within the department who have made the ultimate sacrifice.

A sacrifice Police Chief Crowell said their department feels each day.

“It has just left a hole in our department. It’s three years later and it’s still something that you can’t feel,” said Police Chief Crowell.

While Police Chief Crowell said this is the first year they have held the candle-light vigil graveside, she said they will continue to honor Sergeant Best each year with a ceremony, to keep his memory and legacy alive for years to come.

Copyright 2024 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man injured in stabbing at Market Street apartment complex
Man injured in stabbing on Market Street
Sergeant Dale Nix.
Greensboro Police identify sergeant who was shot, killed; 3 suspects in custody
Pamela Bradshaw, of Clinton, won $1 million just after midnight when she won the Powerball...
NC woman wins $1 million, rings in New Year as Powerball First Millionaire of the Year
The Isabel Holmes Bridge
Lane of Isabel Holmes Bridge to close Jan. 2-4
Raekwon Melike Stukes
Wilmington police locates missing man

Latest News

82nd Airborne pilot from Fort Liberty fighting for his life after Iran drone attack
Beginning Tuesday, Jan. 2, East Bladen High School will begin utilizing a new traffic pattern...
East Bladen High School implements new traffic pattern
Several fire departments responded to a call at the Kings Mountain Travel Center on Tuesday...
Officials: Firefighter hurt in two-alarm blaze at Cleveland Co. truck stop
The city of Wilmington is setting its three primary goals early: the Cape Fear Memorial...
New Hanover County and Wilmington city leaders share goals for 2024