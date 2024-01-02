Want your New Year’s resolution to stick? Experts weigh in

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - For many, a new year means it’s a time of self-improvement. However, research shows that within weeks of the new year, and sometimes days, many resolutions are thrown out the window.

Mercedes McLaughlin is a local therapist and clinical social worker. She says starting small is key.

“We’ve all heard of the people who have success with that kind of cold turkey, all or nothing, one day they go really hard, and they just stick with it,” McLaughlin said. “But for most people, that tends to be really unlikely and it’s not able to be consistent.”

Carrie Lupoli is a nutritionist and behavioral specialist. She says sticking with a plan is important.

“I always say that the relationship with our body is like any other relationship. It thrives on consistency,” Lupoli said.

Lupoli says while fad diets are popular, chances are they are not sustainable in the long run.

On the other hand, Lupoli says choosing habits that you can stick with for the rest of your life will set you up for success.

“I can teach people how to eat, that’s the easy part. It’s teaching people how to be able to do something sustainably forever, how to be able to hit the curve balls of life when they come at you, how to not self-sabotage,” Lupoli said.

Lupoli says eating a carb, protein, and fat at every meal is a small step to make cravings disappear and energy increase.

Whether your resolution is food-related or not, McLaughlin says to give yourself grace.

“We never want to come from a place of shame or blame and guilt cause that’s not a really helpful motivator, so just being honest with ourselves, and saying every day, every season, every year is a chance for growth in a way that’s meaningful for us,” McLaughlin said.

McLaughlin says another tip for success is to have other people hold you accountable, whether it’s friends, family members, or a group of people with a similar goal.

