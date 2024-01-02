Three injured in crash at U.S. 17 Southbound near Calabash
Published: Jan. 2, 2024 at 2:59 PM EST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
CALABASH, N.C. (WECT) - U.S. 17 Southbound at the entrance to Crow Creek Golf Club was formerly closed Tuesday afternoon due to a two-vehicle crash, according to the Calabash Fire Department.
According to State Highway Patrol, three people were injured after one car pulled out of a driveway and the other car crashed into them at around 2:43 p.m. Their current condition is unknown at this time.
The road has since been reopened.
“Please avoid the area if possible,” a CFD announcement stated.
