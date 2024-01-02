Three injured in crash at U.S. 17 Southbound near Calabash

CALABASH, N.C. (WECT) - U.S. 17 Southbound at the entrance to Crow Creek Golf Club was formerly closed Tuesday afternoon due to a two-vehicle crash, according to the Calabash Fire Department.

According to State Highway Patrol, three people were injured after one car pulled out of a driveway and the other car crashed into them at around 2:43 p.m. Their current condition is unknown at this time.

The road has since been reopened.

“Please avoid the area if possible,” a CFD announcement stated.

Copyright 2024 WECT. All rights reserved.