Three injured in crash at U.S. 17 Southbound near Calabash

U.S. 17 Southbound at the entrance to Crow Creek Golf Club was formerly closed Tuesday afternoon due to a two-vehicle crash, according to the Calabash Fire Department.(MGN)
By WECT Staff
Published: Jan. 2, 2024 at 2:59 PM EST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
CALABASH, N.C. (WECT) - U.S. 17 Southbound at the entrance to Crow Creek Golf Club was formerly closed Tuesday afternoon due to a two-vehicle crash, according to the Calabash Fire Department.

According to State Highway Patrol, three people were injured after one car pulled out of a driveway and the other car crashed into them at around 2:43 p.m. Their current condition is unknown at this time.

The road has since been reopened.

“Please avoid the area if possible,” a CFD announcement stated.

