Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertise with WECT

SC pastor arrested on 30 felony charges including ‘indecent liberties with a child’

Investigators say the crimes happened while the pastor was working in Virginia
Albert Wharton faces 30 felony charges, including indecent liberties with a child and aggravated sexual assault, stemming from his time as a pastor in Virginia
By Grace Runkel
Published: Jan. 2, 2024 at 12:00 PM EST|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PICKENS COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - An 86-year-old pastor is out on bond, awaiting trial for 30 felony charges stemming from his time working at his church’s school.

The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office in Virginia arrested Albert Benjamin Wharton at his home in Pickens County on Dec. 8, 2023. Sheriff Stephan Smith said his deputies were assisted by the Pickens County Sheriff’s Office.

Wharton’s charges include 22 felony counts of indecent liberties with a child under the age of 13 while in a custodial position and eight felony counts of aggravated sexual assault. Smith said the incidents happened between 1981 and 1997 at Victory Baptist Church’s Berachah Christian Academy in Warsaw, VA.

According to the church’s website, Wharton was the lead pastor there from 1976 to 2002.

Wharton worked as a pastor at churches in Virginia, South Carolina, Alabama and Florida during the last 40 years, Smith said.

Smith said the arrest was the result of a 15-month investigation, which started after a victim came forward. The FBI’s behavioral analysis unit assisted in the investigation.

After his arrest, Wharton was extradited to Richmond County. He’s since been released on bail, Smith said, and is on house arrest in Pickens County.

As part of the conditions of his release, Wharton cannot attend, lead or pastor at a church.

Anyone with information relevant to the investigation is asked to contact Richmond County Sheriff’s Office Investigator James Bruce at 804-333-3611.

Copyright 2024 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man injured in stabbing at Market Street apartment complex
Man injured in stabbing on Market Street
Sergeant Dale Nix.
Greensboro Police identify sergeant who was shot, killed; 3 suspects in custody
The Isabel Holmes Bridge
Lane of Isabel Holmes Bridge to close Jan. 2-4
Pamela Bradshaw, of Clinton, won $1 million just after midnight when she won the Powerball...
NC woman wins $1 million, rings in New Year as Powerball First Millionaire of the Year
Raekwon Melike Stukes
Wilmington police locates missing man

Latest News

The 2022 winter book sale at the New Hanover County Northeast Branch Library
New Hanover County Public Library winter book sale set for later this month
A school bus in New Hanover County
NHC Hispanic-Latino Commission to discuss closing of high school Career Readiness Academy at Mosley
Elijah Donato
Former babysitter indicted on new sex crime charges after arrest in Carolina Beach
The blaze broke out around 1:15 a.m. at the Kings Mountain Travel Center.
Firefighter back home after being hurt in fire at Kings Mtn. truck stop
Empty Bowls 2024 flyer
Empty Bowls fundraiser to benefit Good Shepherd Center, Mother Hubbard’s Cupboard