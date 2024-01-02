Record number of people jump into ocean at New Year’s Day Wrightsville Plunge

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - It was a record-breaking year for the 9th annual Wrightsville Plunge.

The event benefits Communities In Schools of Cape Fear, a nonprofit that works to help keep kids in school and reduce the dropout rate.

Nearly 1,500 people jumped into the ocean at Wrightsville Beach, bringing together people of all kinds.

“This is our biggest event of the year. So, it’s a really big deal that we see the turnout and we’re surpassing our numbers from the other years. Every dollar we raise goes directly to Communities in Schools of Cape Fear and it ensures that there are strong role models that show up in the lives of local students,” Kendall Englehart, communications manager for CIS, said.

Englehart said the plunge has turned into a time-honored tradition for many over the years.

“It’s turned into a tradition. It’s something the whole family can come out to. People from all walks of life come together to mark the new year and give back to the community,” she explained.

Neighbors like Leanne, Jill, Sonia, and Lisa, better known as the Polar Barbies, dressed up to show their support. Inspired by powerful women like Taylor Swift, Beyoncé, and Barbie herself, the four friends jumped into the ocean to raise money for CIS.

The Polar Barbies after their cold plunge at Wrightsville Beach. (WECT)

“It’s a great thing for our young women and young children who need extra support and help in our community so why not be part of it.”

Upcoming events for CIS include the 9th Annual Communities in Schools Fashion Show on May 21, Stuff the Bus on August 8, and Barn Bash on October 19.

