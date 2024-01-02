Parade, banquet and more planned in celebration of Martin Luther King Jr. Day

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Various events have been announced to celebrate Martin Luther King Jr. Day in the Wilmington area.

A press conference by the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. SENC Celebration and Parade Committee is set for Monday, Jan. 8, from 11 a.m. to noon at the MLK Center.

The YWCA will host a conversation for peace on Thursday, Jan. 11, from 6:30 to 8 p.m. at the MLK Center.

The annual awards banquet is set for Friday, Jan. 12, from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. at the riverside Ballast Hotel. New Hanover County Chief Diversity Officer Linda R. Thompson will be the keynote speaker, and the buffet dinner is $75. Tickets are available online.

The NAACP annual breakfast is set for Saturday, Jan. 13, from 9 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. at the CFCC Windell Daniels Hall at 502 N. Front St. Former N.C. Inspector General Gwendolyn Waddell Burrell will be the keynote speaker. Breakfast is $40 and tickets are available online.

The free MLK Fun Day for kids is set for the same Saturday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the MLK Center.

St. Andrews on the Sound Episcopal Church will host an interfaith service on Sunday, Jan. 14, from 3 to 4:30 p.m.

Then on Monday, Jan. 15, the MLK Annual Parade will be held in downtown Wilmington from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

