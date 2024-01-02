Officials: Firefighter hurt in two-alarm blaze at Cleveland Co. truck stop

KINGS MOUNTAIN, N.C. (WBTV) - A firefighter was injured after multiple departments were called out to a two-alarm fire at a Cleveland County truck stop on Tuesday morning, officials confirmed.

The blaze broke out around 1:15 a.m. at the Kings Mountain Travel Center, just off I-85 on Dixon School Road, the Kings Mountain Fire Department said.

Officials said seven fire departments, including one from both Cherokee and York counties, responded to the call. In all, it took 50 firefighters about an hour to control the blaze.

Firefighters said the fire was contained to the main truck stop building.

The condition of the injured firefighter is unknown, although officials said their injuries are not life-threatening.

It is not yet known how the fire started.

The Cleveland County Fire Marshal’s Office and Kings Mountain Police Department are leading the investigation.

