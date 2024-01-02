NHC Hispanic-Latino Commission to discuss closing of Career Readiness Academy at Mosley

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The New Hanover County Hispanic-Latino Commission is set to hold an emergency meeting on Tuesday, Jan. 2, at 3 p.m.

The meeting was announced earlier the same day, and the commission members plan to discuss their response to the Career Readiness Academy at Mosley PLC closing down ahead of the next school board meeting.

It will be held in the NHC Government Center at 230 Government Center Dr., Room 137.

