Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertise with WECT

NHC Hispanic-Latino Commission to discuss closing of Career Readiness Academy at Mosley

A school bus in New Hanover County
A school bus in New Hanover County(WECT)
By WECT Staff
Published: Jan. 2, 2024 at 1:27 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The New Hanover County Hispanic-Latino Commission is set to hold an emergency meeting on Tuesday, Jan. 2, at 3 p.m.

The meeting was announced earlier the same day, and the commission members plan to discuss their response to the Career Readiness Academy at Mosley PLC closing down ahead of the next school board meeting.

It will be held in the NHC Government Center at 230 Government Center Dr., Room 137.

‘I hope these students don’t fall between the cracks’: Career Readiness Academy at Mosley closing

Copyright 2024 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man injured in stabbing at Market Street apartment complex
Man injured in stabbing on Market Street
Sergeant Dale Nix.
Greensboro Police identify sergeant who was shot, killed; 3 suspects in custody
The Isabel Holmes Bridge
Lane of Isabel Holmes Bridge to close Jan. 2-4
Pamela Bradshaw, of Clinton, won $1 million just after midnight when she won the Powerball...
NC woman wins $1 million, rings in New Year as Powerball First Millionaire of the Year
Raekwon Melike Stukes
Wilmington police locates missing man

Latest News

U.S. 17 Southbound at the entrance to Crow Creek Golf Club was closed by 2:48 p.m. due to a...
U.S. 17 Southbound near Calabash closed due to crash
Nearly 4,000 customers lost power in the Hampstead area as of 12:45 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 2.
Nearly 4,000 customers lose power in Hampstead area
The MLK day parade in downtown Wilmington
Parade, banquet and more planned in celebration of Martin Luther King Jr. Day
Shooting in Little River
Coroner’s office: 2 killed in New Year’s Eve shooting at Little River bar