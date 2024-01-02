New Hanover County and Wilmington city leaders share goals for 2024

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - 2024 may have just started, but local leaders are wasting no time when it comes to setting their goals for the new year.

Leaders say their top priority is always the people, and between the county and city, it sounds like 2024 will be a year of several accomplishments.

The city of Wilmington is setting its three primary goals early: the Cape Fear Memorial Bridge, the homelessness crisis, and affordable housing. Mayor Bill Saffo, says homelessness and affordable housing go hand in hand.

“Everybody needs a home. If you don’t have a home, you’re homeless,” said Mayor Saffo.

He notes affordable housing developments will likely not slow down in 2024, but instead, ramp up, despite some people in the community pushing back when it comes to the city’s rapid growth.

“It may be townhouses it may be single-family homes. It may be apartments that a lot of people have some concerns about, but it does afford somebody shelter,” said Mayor Saffo.

Mayor Saffoo says that rapid growth, however, is a good thing.

“We have a growing community. People want to move here, people moving here for a lot of different reasons. And we will have to continue to look for ways to bring more affordability into the marketplace,” he said.

New Hanover County commissioner Jonathan Barfield agrees.

He says there are many ways the county can improve the quality of life for folks living here with the addition of attractions like Project Grace, the Michael Jordan museum, and a new park that resembles Halyburton.

But he says that also extends to prioritizing things like mental health services, public safety, and amenities for first responders.

“Trying to make sure that we’re meeting the health-wise, you know, as well as physical things that people expect within a growing metropolitan community right down to the county,” said Barfield.

Commissioner Barfield wants to use money from the opioid settlement and the sale of the hospital to help jump-start a mental health facility that people can stay at long term.

“Novant, you got a pretty much a two-week stay. In the end, you’re pretty much out. It’s pretty much acute care. We need something long-term where people can be there for an extended period of time but also have housing associated with it,” said Barfield.

From the homelessness crisis to mental health services, these goals are to help better the lives of both the people of New Hanover County and Wilmington.

