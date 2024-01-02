Senior Connect
New Hanover County Public Library winter book sale set for later this month

The 2022 winter book sale at the New Hanover County Northeast Branch Library(WECT)
By WECT Staff
Published: Jan. 2, 2024 at 5:51 PM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The New Hanover County Public Library’s winter book sale is set for later this month, featuring books and other items for $3 and under.

The Northeast Library at 1241 Military Cutoff Road hosts the sale.

The first day of the sale, Friday, Jan. 12, will run from 5:30 to 9 p.m. and be open to Friends of the Library members only. You can join at the door for $20 per year. Hardbacks and AV will be $3 each, while Paperbacks will be $2 each.

The rest of the dates are open to the public:

  • Saturday, Jan. 13, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Hardbacks/AV for $3, paperbacks for $2.
  • Sunday, Jan. 14, from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Hardbacks/AV for $2, paperbacks for $1.
  • Monday, Jan. 15 from 3 to 7 p.m. Hardbacks/AV for $2, paperbacks for $1
  • Friday, Jan. 19, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Hardbacks/AV for $1, paperbacks for 50 cents
  • Saturday, Jan. 20, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Hardbacks/AV for $1, paperbacks for 50 cents
  • Sunday, Jan. 21, from 1 to 5 p.m. Sll items 25 cents

