New Hanover County Public Library winter book sale set for later this month

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The New Hanover County Public Library’s winter book sale is set for later this month, featuring books and other items for $3 and under.

The Northeast Library at 1241 Military Cutoff Road hosts the sale.

The first day of the sale, Friday, Jan. 12, will run from 5:30 to 9 p.m. and be open to Friends of the Library members only. You can join at the door for $20 per year. Hardbacks and AV will be $3 each, while Paperbacks will be $2 each.

The rest of the dates are open to the public:

Saturday, Jan. 13, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Hardbacks/AV for $3, paperbacks for $2.

Sunday, Jan. 14, from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Hardbacks/AV for $2, paperbacks for $1.

Monday, Jan. 15 from 3 to 7 p.m. Hardbacks/AV for $2, paperbacks for $1

Friday, Jan. 19, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Hardbacks/AV for $1, paperbacks for 50 cents

Saturday, Jan. 20, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Hardbacks/AV for $1, paperbacks for 50 cents

Sunday, Jan. 21, from 1 to 5 p.m. Sll items 25 cents

Copyright 2024 WECT. All rights reserved.