Nearly 4,000 customers lose power in Hampstead area

HAMPSTEAD, N.C. (WECT) - Nearly 4,000 customers lost power in the Hampstead area as of 12:45 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 2.

According to Duke Energy, the estimated time of restoration is 3 p.m. and it “was caused by damage to major power lines.”

A State Highway Patrol representative says a contractor’s tractor caught on a wire and broke a pole on U.S. 17 near NC-210, leading to a tractor trailer driving through and pulling the low-hanging wire.

The tractor trailer driver was not cited, and SHP says the damage will be the responsibility of the contractor.

“The outage is related to a car accident that happened in the area. That incident ultimately led to an outage at a substation in the area that we are working to restore now. We are also exploring opportunities to switch customers to other lines in the area to restore power faster to as many as possible,” a Duke Energy representative told WECT.

