NCWorks centers hosting tri-county Novant Health hiring event

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - NCWorks is hosting a tri-county Novant Health hiring event for various positions from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on three days next week.

The first will be on Tuesday, Jan. 9, at the Brunswick County NCWorks Career Center, located at 5300-7 Main St. in Shallotte.

The second will be on Wednesday, Jan. 10, at the Pender County center, located at 507 E. Freemont St. in Burgaw.

The final event will be Thursday, Jan. 11, at the New Hanover County center at 1994 S. 17th St. in Wilmington.

Open positions include: RN, LPN, nurse aide, care associate, patient safety attendant, transporter, EMT, paramedic, lab, pharmacy tech, medical assistant, home health, environmental service assistant, food services, security, plant operations, supply chain, support associate, patient access, administrative support and others.

