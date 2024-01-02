Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertise with WECT

NCWorks centers hosting tri-county Novant Health hiring event

Novant Health New Hanover Regional Medical Center in Wilmington, NC
Novant Health New Hanover Regional Medical Center in Wilmington, NC(WECT)
By WECT Staff
Published: Jan. 2, 2024 at 10:36 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - NCWorks is hosting a tri-county Novant Health hiring event for various positions from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on three days next week.

The first will be on Tuesday, Jan. 9, at the Brunswick County NCWorks Career Center, located at 5300-7 Main St. in Shallotte.

The second will be on Wednesday, Jan. 10, at the Pender County center, located at 507 E. Freemont St. in Burgaw.

The final event will be Thursday, Jan. 11, at the New Hanover County center at 1994 S. 17th St. in Wilmington.

Open positions include: RN, LPN, nurse aide, care associate, patient safety attendant, transporter, EMT, paramedic, lab, pharmacy tech, medical assistant, home health, environmental service assistant, food services, security, plant operations, supply chain, support associate, patient access, administrative support and others.

Copyright 2024 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man injured in stabbing at Market Street apartment complex
Man injured in stabbing on Market Street
Sergeant Dale Nix.
Greensboro Police identify sergeant who was shot, killed; 3 suspects in custody
Pamela Bradshaw, of Clinton, won $1 million just after midnight when she won the Powerball...
NC woman wins $1 million, rings in New Year as Powerball First Millionaire of the Year
The Isabel Holmes Bridge
Lane of Isabel Holmes Bridge to close Jan. 2-4
Raekwon Melike Stukes
Wilmington police locates missing man

Latest News

The Kure Beach Town Council is set to consider clarifying definitions for adult...
Kure Beach to consider clarifying definitions for adult establishments, video gambling machines
22nd annual Dolphin Dip kicks off the new year in Surf City
Atos was paired with Sgt. Jonathan Presson throughout his entire career.
‘Tremendous loss’: Beloved UCSO K-9 dies after serving nearly 12 years
Shooting in Little River
Coroner’s office: 2 killed in New Year’s Eve shooting at Little River bar