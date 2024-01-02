NC Aquarium at Fort Fisher to close Jan. 29-Feb. 2

FORT FISHER, N.C. (WECT) - The North Carolina Aquarium at Fort Fisher is scheduled to close for five days, beginning Monday, Jan. 29, so staff can complete necessary projects, according to an announcement from the North Carolina Department of Natural and Cultural Resources.

“During the year, the Aquariums welcome about 1.2 million visitors, including thousands of students, and are graced with the support of hundreds of volunteers. Staff look forward to enhancing the excellence in visitor experience and engagement that is the hallmark of a trip to one of the Aquariums,” the announcement states.

During the closure, staff will work on “tackling projects, enhancing animal care, and making sure the Aquariums sparkle and shine.” It is set to reopen at 9 a.m. on Saturday, Feb. 3.

The compassion and unwavering commitment of the North Carolina Aquariums team to the animals and the community is unmatched. It’s important for us to take this time to begin 2024 with momentum and renewed focus on animal well-being and our conservation mission.

“Each site has some priority tasks on the list, including large, multi-day projects which the teams can tackle only while the Aquariums are closed,” the release adds.

