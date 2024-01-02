Kure Beach to consider clarifying definitions for adult establishments, video gambling machines

KURE BEACH, N.C. (WECT) - The Kure Beach Town Council is set to consider clarifying definitions for adult establishments, video gambling and others at a legislative hearing on Tuesday, Jan. 16.

Under the section for prohibited uses in the town’s municipal code, “adult book and video stores,” “internet gaming devices” and “adult oriented dancing” are all currently listed with little to no additional definitions in the municipal code.

The proposed changes give more exact definitions for adult bookstores, clubs and theaters under the umbrella of “adult establishments.” The same goes for “video gaming machines,” which would include video poker, bingo, craps, lotto and other common gambling machines. These would remain prohibited uses under the proposed changes.

Another proposal would allow for “Batteries and accessories used for storing energy” to be mounted on the side and rear of a building as long as they aren’t placed higher than manufacturer directions and don’t go over the required setback for the building.

The meeting agenda will be available on the town’s website.

