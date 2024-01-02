Forever Family: Fostering Faith Foundation lends support to those in foster care system

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - This week on our Forever Family segment, we want to tell you about a local resource center for foster families across the state.

Fostering Faith Foundation invited everyone in the community to come to their annual Car Show and have a full day of fun - all to help support those who are there for children and teens in the system.

“We are here at a car show because everything that we are doing today is going to help fund those wishes of those kids in foster care, and we have truly loved working with Seven Homes,” said Tiffany Birdsong with Fostering Faith Foundation.

Seven Homes, a family foster care agency, helps children and families across N.C.

“We have been, I think, connected and supporting and helping each other,” said Kenneth Maxwell with the Seven Homes Family Foster Care Program. " That is one of the reasons why we wanted to be here at the car show today, not only to have a booth and meet folks but also to support the Fostering Faith Foundation. We have a heart for agencies, and organizations, and folks that are out there trying to provide that wrap-around service and try to provide that help for our families.”

“I love when I get to show up with the truck and deliver all of the kids’ stuff,” Birdsong added. “It was honestly thinking about if it was my kids in this situation, what would I do? What would I want other people to do for my kids? And I didn’t know, when I first started doing this, I didn’t know what I was getting into; but the more people I’ve met, the more resources I’ve visited, the more agencies or social workers, families, the more that I’ve come to see how much of a difference can be made.”

To learn more about helping children in foster care, contact Forever Family in partnership with Seven Homes Family Foster Care by visiting foreverfamily.org

