First Alert Forecast: lining up the first rain systems of 2024

Your First Alert Forecast from Mon. Evening, Jan. 1, 2024
By Gannon Medwick
Published: Jan. 2, 2024 at 3:58 AM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Several storm systems promise to keep your First Alert Weather Team busy here in early 2024. Weak low pressure will bring a round of moderate rain Wednesday night. Two potentially stronger lows could introduce heavier rain, blustery winds, and rough seas on or around Saturday and next Tuesday. Watch for updates and, possibly, First Alert Action Days if you have interest in those times.

In the interim... Your First Alert Forecast offers a brisk, breezy, chilly brand of sunshine with high temperatures mainly in the lower 50s Tuesday. Tuesday night will be clear, calmer, and potentially frosty with lows in the upper 20s and lower 30s. Bracketing the aforementioned Wednesday night rain system will be thickening clouds Wednesday and increasing sun Thursday; 50s should do it for highs each day.

Get details in your seven-day forecast here: http://webpubcontent.gray.tv/wect/MAXSevendayWECT.jpg.

Customize your location and, anytime you like, extend to a ten-day forecast on your WECT Weather App.

