Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertise with WECT

Family welcomes twins born minutes apart but in separate years

Photographed at Yale New Haven are, from left: daughter Souli Morris, born at 12:02 am on Jan....
Photographed at Yale New Haven are, from left: daughter Souli Morris, born at 12:02 am on Jan. 1, 2024 and her twin brother, Seven Morris, the last baby born at the hospital in 2023 at 11:59 p.m.(Yale New Haven Hospital)
By Olivia Kalentek and Gray News staff
Published: Jan. 2, 2024 at 5:18 AM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HAMDEN, Conn. (WFSB/Gray News) - A Connecticut family welcomed a pair of twins born just minutes apart but in separate years.

Mykel and Aliyah Kiyomi Morris, of Hamden, were at Yale New Haven Hospital when they welcomed a baby boy and baby girl into their family, WFSB reports.

The boy, named Seven Morris, was born at 11:59 p.m. on Dec. 31, 2023, and weighed 6 pounds, 9 ounces.

“He was easily the last recorded birth at YNHH in 2023 as YNHH only records births to the minute, not seconds,” said a representative for the hospital.

His twin sister, Souli Morris, was born minutes later at 12:02 a.m. on Jan. 1, 2024. She weighed 6 pounds, 9 ounces.

A hospital representative said the family is doing well and getting some rest.

Copyright 2024 WFSB via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man injured in stabbing at Market Street apartment complex
Man injured in stabbing on Market Street
Sergeant Dale Nix.
Greensboro Police identify sergeant who was shot, killed; 3 suspects in custody
Pamela Bradshaw, of Clinton, won $1 million just after midnight when she won the Powerball...
NC woman wins $1 million, rings in New Year as Powerball First Millionaire of the Year
The Isabel Holmes Bridge
Lane of Isabel Holmes Bridge to close Jan. 2-4
Raekwon Melike Stukes
Wilmington police locates missing man

Latest News

A plane has caught fire on the runway of Tokyo’s Haneda airport after apparently colliding...
Plane catches fire on runway at Japanese airport after collision; passengers reportedly safe
Beginning Tuesday, Jan. 2, East Bladen High School will begin utilizing a new traffic pattern...
East Bladen High School implements new traffic pattern
Michigan advanced to its first College Football Playoff championship game with a 27-20 victory...
Michigan fans celebrate Rose Bowl win
Experts warn aftershocks from the deadly earthquake in Japan could continue for months. (CNN,...
Japan: Earthquake dangers could continue for months