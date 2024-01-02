Empty Bowls fundraiser to benefit Good Shepherd Center, Mother Hubbard’s Cupboard

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Guests can enjoy a bowl of soup provided by local restaurants and support nonprofits at the Empty Bowls event on Friday, March 22, from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

The event will be at the First Baptist Church Activities Center located at 1939 Independence Boulevard, Wilmington and benefit Good Shepherd Center and Mother Hubbard’s Cupboard.

Each $35 ticket includes the food and the artist-designed pottery bowl it is served in.

“These beautiful bowls serve as a reminder of the thousands of individuals in our community who are food insecure - over 36,000 adults and children, or roughly 1 in 6 neighbors, in New Hanover County alone,” an Empty Bowls announcement states.

You can get tickets and sponsorships online here.

