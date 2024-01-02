East Bladen High School implements new traffic pattern

ELIZABETHTOWN, N.C. (WECT) - Beginning Tuesday, Jan. 2, East Bladen High School will utilize a new traffic pattern in the hopes to increase the safety of students, families and staff.

According to an announcement from the school, a drive connecting the two parking lots was constructed over the Christmas break to make this new pattern possible.

“Effective January 2, 2024, all car and bus traffic will enter the school campus using the drive that enters the faculty and staff parking area,” the school announcement states. “Buses will proceed straight to continue their normal drop-off. All car students for drop-off and all students driving themselves will turn left upon entering this drive and follow the newly created loop. All cars will exit the drive that is located on the student parking lot side.”

Law enforcement and school staff will help direct drivers along the new pattern for the first few days it is implemented.

“This traffic pattern design was assessed and reviewed by a NC DOT engineer. Thank you for your cooperation as we work together to improve the safety of our students, staff, and families,” the school adds.

