Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertise with WECT

Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes surprises 13-year-old with Super Bowl tickets

A teenager in Missouri born with a rare spinal defect got a very special surprise. (Source: KMBC, NFL MEDIA, KANSAS CITY CHIEFS, CNN)
By Alan Shope, KMBC via CNN Newsource
Published: Jan. 2, 2024 at 12:43 PM EST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KMBC) – A teenager in Missouri born with a rare spinal defect got a very special surprise.

Not only did he get to meet Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, but he was given Super Bowl tickets as well.

Isaac Murdock, 13, is a huge sports fan and never misses a Chiefs game.

When he was asked to shoot what he thought was a commercial for Variety KC, he was all in. But then, Mahomes showed up and said, “What’s up.”

“He showed up. That was insane,” Isaac said. “It was kind of the last thing I expected.”

Despite his rare spinal defect, Isaac still plays a lot of basketball and other sports. He’s a part of Variety KC, a non-profit organization in the area for kids with disabilities.

“I love that he gets to highlight all the kids in the organization and show them how special they are too,” said Abby Martin with Variety KC.

Isaac’s whole family plans to make the trip to Las Vegas for Super Bowl 58 in February. The game will be played at Allegiant Stadium on Feb. 11.

Copyright 2024 KCMB via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man injured in stabbing at Market Street apartment complex
Man injured in stabbing on Market Street
Sergeant Dale Nix.
Greensboro Police identify sergeant who was shot, killed; 3 suspects in custody
The Isabel Holmes Bridge
Lane of Isabel Holmes Bridge to close Jan. 2-4
Pamela Bradshaw, of Clinton, won $1 million just after midnight when she won the Powerball...
NC woman wins $1 million, rings in New Year as Powerball First Millionaire of the Year
Raekwon Melike Stukes
Wilmington police locates missing man

Latest News

In less than a year, 14-year-old Ava Whitney has found her passion in flying.
14-year-old learns to fly despite not having a driver’s license
A school bus in New Hanover County
NHC Hispanic-Latino Commission to discuss closing of Career Readiness Academy at Mosley
Nearly 4,000 customers lost power in the Hampstead area as of 12:45 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 2.
Nearly 4,000 customers lose power in Hampstead area
“He showed up. That was insane,” Isaac said. “It was kind of the last thing I expected.”
Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes surprises 13-year-old with Super Bowl tickets