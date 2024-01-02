82nd Airborne pilot from Fort Liberty fighting for his life after Iran drone attack

FORT LIBERTY, N.C. (WRAL) - Loved ones of an 82nd Airborne pilot, badly injured in a drone strike in Iraq, are asking for prayers and support.

Garrett Illerbrunn is stationed out of Fort Liberty. He lives in Pinehurst with his wife, Lorna, and son, Tucker.

On Christmas Day, he was serving at Erbil Air Base in northern Iraq when the base came under attack. A close family friend told WRAL News that Illerbrunn has a severe head injury. He was air-lifted to a hospital in Germany where he remains unconscious.

You can read the rest of this story here.

