Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertise with WECT

82nd Airborne pilot from Fort Liberty fighting for his life after Iran drone attack

(WECT)
By Jodi Leese Glusco and Ashley Rowe
Published: Jan. 2, 2024 at 7:03 AM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT LIBERTY, N.C. (WRAL) - Loved ones of an 82nd Airborne pilot, badly injured in a drone strike in Iraq, are asking for prayers and support.

Garrett Illerbrunn is stationed out of Fort Liberty. He lives in Pinehurst with his wife, Lorna, and son, Tucker.

On Christmas Day, he was serving at Erbil Air Base in northern Iraq when the base came under attack. A close family friend told WRAL News that Illerbrunn has a severe head injury. He was air-lifted to a hospital in Germany where he remains unconscious.

You can read the rest of this story here.

Copyright 2023 by Capitol Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Most Read

Man injured in stabbing at Market Street apartment complex
Man injured in stabbing on Market Street
Sergeant Dale Nix.
Greensboro Police identify sergeant who was shot, killed; 3 suspects in custody
Pamela Bradshaw, of Clinton, won $1 million just after midnight when she won the Powerball...
NC woman wins $1 million, rings in New Year as Powerball First Millionaire of the Year
The Isabel Holmes Bridge
Lane of Isabel Holmes Bridge to close Jan. 2-4
Raekwon Melike Stukes
Wilmington police locates missing man

Latest News

Beginning Tuesday, Jan. 2, East Bladen High School will begin utilizing a new traffic pattern...
East Bladen High School implements new traffic pattern
Several fire departments responded to a call at the Kings Mountain Travel Center on Tuesday...
Officials: Firefighter hurt in two-alarm blaze at Cleveland Co. truck stop
Community honors fallen police officer Sergeant Best with candlelight vigil.
‘We will never forget his ultimate sacrifice’: Community honors officer killed in the line of duty
The city of Wilmington is setting its three primary goals early: the Cape Fear Memorial...
New Hanover County and Wilmington city leaders share goals for 2024