SURF CITY, N.C. (WECT) - The 22nd annual Dolphin Dip was held in Surf City on Jan. 1, ringing in the new year for a good cause.

Participants met at the Roland Avenue Beach Access, and at noon, raced towards the waves to take a dip in the wintery waters.

According to event organizers, proceeds from the event will support Share the Table.

Copyright 2024 WECT. All rights reserved.