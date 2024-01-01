Senior Connect
Wilmington police looking for missing man

Raekwon Melike Stukes
Raekwon Melike Stukes(Wilmington Police Department)
By WECT Staff
Published: Jan. 1, 2024 at 6:08 AM EST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Wilmington Police Department has announced that it is looking for 27-year-old Raekwon Melike Stukes.

According to the announcement, Stukes was last seen on Saturday, Dec. 30, leaving Cypress Grove. He may be wearing a green and blue hoodie, blue and white sneakers and blue jeans.

Police describe Stukes as being 5′9″ tall, weighing 190 pounds and having brown eyes with black hair.

If you see him, you are asked to call 911. Anyone with information is asked to contact (910) 343-3609.

