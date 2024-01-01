Senior Connect
Wilmington PD looking for missing woman

Rose Ann Muniz
Rose Ann Muniz(Wilmington Police Department)
By WECT Staff
Published: Jan. 1, 2024 at 11:28 AM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Wilmington Police Department has announced that it is looking for 61-year-old Rose Ann Muniz.

According to the WPD, Muniz was last seen on Sunday, Dec. 31, at around 5:20 p.m. in the 5000 block of Sigmon Road.

Police describe Muniz as being 5′4″ tall, weighing 180 pounds and having brown eyes with black and brown hair.

If you see her, you are asked to call 911. Anyone with information is asked to contact (910) 343-3609.

