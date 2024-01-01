Vehicle decals available for Ocean Isle Beach residents

OCEAN ISLE BEACH, N.C. (WECT) - Ocean Isle Beach property owners will be able to acquire vehicle decals at Town Hall starting Jan. 2. until June 1.

A Property Owner Decal Acquisition Form must be completed by the recipient and the recipient must be the person listed on the county tax record as the owner before obtaining their allotted decals.

Residents can download and print the form via the website and mail it to the town hall with a $10 check instead of picking it up in person.

Only five decals will be granted for each person, and additional decals will not be allotted for people who own multiple properties.

Residents are encouraged to have their preferred contractors purchase $20 contractor decals in advance of a storm to gain access to the island post-storm to complete necessary repairs.

Anyone who does not secure their decals before June 1 will be allowed to purchase one decal for $10 post-storm for island re-entry.

