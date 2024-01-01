Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertise with WECT

Vehicle decals available for Ocean Isle Beach residents

Ocean Isle Beach
Ocean Isle Beach(WECT)
By WECT Staff
Published: Jan. 1, 2024 at 3:58 PM EST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OCEAN ISLE BEACH, N.C. (WECT) - Ocean Isle Beach property owners will be able to acquire vehicle decals at Town Hall starting Jan. 2. until June 1.

A Property Owner Decal Acquisition Form must be completed by the recipient and the recipient must be the person listed on the county tax record as the owner before obtaining their allotted decals.

Residents can download and print the form via the website and mail it to the town hall with a $10 check instead of picking it up in person.

Only five decals will be granted for each person, and additional decals will not be allotted for people who own multiple properties.

Residents are encouraged to have their preferred contractors purchase $20 contractor decals in advance of a storm to gain access to the island post-storm to complete necessary repairs.

Anyone who does not secure their decals before June 1 will be allowed to purchase one decal for $10 post-storm for island re-entry.

Copyright 2024 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Waialua couple Pedro and Sara welcomed their first children Madalena Kahana and Robert Ka'ala...
‘A gift from God’: Couple welcomes twins born hours apart over Christmas weekend
Multiple new laws passed throughout 2023 will take effect starting on Jan. 1, 2024.
Several new laws to take effect in North Carolina on Jan. 1
Brunswick County neighborhood lighting up luminaries to raise money for local charities
Brunswick County neighborhood raising thousands for charity
Raekwon Melike Stukes
Wilmington police locates missing man
Sergeant Dale Nix.
Greensboro Police identify sergeant who was shot, killed; 3 suspects in custody

Latest News

Columbus County Schools is seeking millions to build a new school on east end of the county
Columbus County commissioners to discuss $11.75 million towards airport improvements
UPWA holding ‘New Year’s Massacre’ event at National Guard Armory
Man injured in stabbing at Market Street apartment complex
Man injured in stabbing on Market Street
Campus safety and the Spartanburg County Coroner's Office at deadly scene at Spartanburg...
SLED investigating deadly officer-involved shooting at Spartanburg Methodist College