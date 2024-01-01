Senior Connect
UPWA holding ‘New Year’s Massacre’ event at National Guard Armory

(UWPA)
By WECT Staff
Published: Jan. 1, 2024 at 2:59 PM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The United Professional Wrestling Association is holding a ‘New Year’s Massacre’ event on Jan. 6 at the National Guard Armory.

The doors to the live pro wrestling matches will open at 7 p.m. and bell time begins at 7:30 p.m.

“On the card, Carolinas Champion Scotty Mathews will defend against Jamie Holley, The Gorilla Squad will face Team Pitbull in a 6-Man Tag Team and in the Main Event, Heavyweight Champion Jake Logan will defend the title against No. 1 Contender Snooty Foxx,” UWPA wrote in a press release.

Tickets can be purchased at $20 and are available here.

Copyright 2024 WECT. All rights reserved.

