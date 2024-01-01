Senior Connect
Three arrested in fatal shooting of off- duty Greensboro police officer

Three arrested in connection to fatal shooting of off duty Greensboro Police Officer on Dec. 30.
Three arrested in connection to fatal shooting of off duty Greensboro Police Officer on Dec. 30.(WBTV)
By WECT Staff
Published: Dec. 31, 2023 at 8:06 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WECT) - According to the Greensboro Police Department Sergeant Philip Dale Nix was off duty when he was killed at a Sheetz gas station on Saturday Dec. 30.

Greensboro Police shared that three suspects have been arrested in connection to the death. Jamere Justice Foster, 18, Z’quriah Le’Pearce Blackwell, 18, and John Walter Morrison, 28.

According to Greensboro Police, Foster is charged with First Degree Murder, Larceny, and Conspiracy to Commit Larceny and is held with no bond.

Blackwell is charged with Accessory after the fact to First Degree Murder and is held with a $500,000 bond.

Morrison is charged with Accessory after the fact to First Degree Murder, Larceny, and Conspiracy to Commit Larceny and is held without bond.

More information can be found here.

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.

