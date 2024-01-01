Lane of Isabel Holmes Bridge to close Jan. 2-4

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - One lane of the Isabel Holmes Bridge is scheduled to close between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday, Jan. 2-4, according to an announcement from the North Carolina Department of Transportation.

Per the announcement, one lane will close while crews inspect the bridge.

Drivers should expect a lane closure on the Isabel Holmes Bridge while #NCDOT inspects the bridge Jan. 2-4 between 9a-4p.



Slow down and use caution! pic.twitter.com/ZcwvkuIaei — NCDOT Southern Coast (@NCDOT_Scoast) January 1, 2024

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.