Lane of Isabel Holmes Bridge to close Jan. 2-4

The Isabel Holmes Bridge
By WECT Staff
Published: Jan. 1, 2024 at 11:34 AM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - One lane of the Isabel Holmes Bridge is scheduled to close between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday, Jan. 2-4, according to an announcement from the North Carolina Department of Transportation.

Per the announcement, one lane will close while crews inspect the bridge.

