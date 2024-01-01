NC woman wins $1 million, rings in New Year as Powerball First Millionaire of the Year

NEW YORK, N.Y. (WRAL) - A North Carolina woman is ringing in the New Year as the Powerball First Millionaire of the Year.

Pamela Bradshaw, of Clinton, won $1 million just after midnight when she won the Powerball First Millionaire of the Year drawing during “Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest 2024.”

“I’m so blessed,” Bradshaw said during a live broadcast. “I’m so blessed.”

This is the second year in a row that a North Carolinian won $1 million on New Year’s Eve in the Powerball promotion.

