Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertise with WECT

NC woman wins $1 million, rings in New Year as Powerball First Millionaire of the Year

Pamela Bradshaw, of Clinton, won $1 million just after midnight when she won the Powerball...
Pamela Bradshaw, of Clinton, won $1 million just after midnight when she won the Powerball First Millionaire of the Year drawing during “Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest 2024.”(NC Education Lottery)
By Delaney Eyermann
Published: Jan. 1, 2024 at 7:27 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK, N.Y. (WRAL) - A North Carolina woman is ringing in the New Year as the Powerball First Millionaire of the Year.

Pamela Bradshaw, of Clinton, won $1 million just after midnight when she won the Powerball First Millionaire of the Year drawing during “Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest 2024.”

“I’m so blessed,” Bradshaw said during a live broadcast. “I’m so blessed.”

This is the second year in a row that a North Carolinian won $1 million on New Year’s Eve in the Powerball promotion.

You can read the rest of this story here.

Copyright 2023 by Capitol Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Most Read

Waialua couple Pedro and Sara welcomed their first children Madalena Kahana and Robert Ka'ala...
‘A gift from God’: Couple welcomes twins born hours apart over Christmas weekend
Multiple new laws passed throughout 2023 will take effect starting on Jan. 1, 2024.
Several new laws to take effect in North Carolina on Jan. 1
Three arrested in connection to fatal shooting of off duty Greensboro Police Officer on Dec. 30.
Three arrested in fatal shooting of off- duty Greensboro police officer
Dog walker Josstin Lantadilla was out for a nighttime walk with two dalmatians, Deanna and...
2 Dalmatians fight off pack of 4 coyotes to protect their dog walker
Police Investigation (MGN)
Police investigating shooting at Block’s Bar & Grill in Whiteville

Latest News

Raekwon Melike Stukes
Wilmington police looking for missing man
Three arrested in connection to fatal shooting of off duty Greensboro Police Officer on Dec. 30.
Three arrested in fatal shooting of off- duty Greensboro police officer
Brunswick County neighborhood lighting up luminaries to raise money for local charities
Brunswick County neighborhood raising thousands for charity
Carolina Panthers owner David Tepper speaks to the media after the firing of NFL football head...
Panthers owner David Tepper appears to throw drink at fans in video