Man shot and killed on New Year’s Day in Cumberland County

(MGN)
By Jessica Patrick
Published: Jan. 1, 2024 at 12:28 PM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, N.C. (WRAL) - A man was shot and killed on New Year’s Day in Cumberland County.

On Monday around 7:45 a.m., deputies with the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office responded to a 911 call about a person shot at the intersection of Batcave Drive and John B. Carter Road.

A man was transported to a medical center, where he was pronounced dead.

The man’s identity will be withheld until family is notified.

Additional information will be released as soon as it becomes available.

Anyone with information is asked to call Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office Homicide Detective Sergeant J. Mcleod at 910-677-5548 or Crime Stoppers at 910-483-TIPS (8477).

