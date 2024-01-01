Man injured in stabbing on Market Street

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) -Wilmington Police are investigating a stabbing on Market Street.

According to a WPD spokesperson, officers found a man with stab wounds in the 4900 block of Market Street, where Vivo Living Apartments is located, around 1:40 p.m. on Monday.

The victim was taken to the hospital. He is expected to survive. Police have not released details on what led to the stabbing or if any arrests have been made.

Police said this appears to be an isolated incident and that the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is urged to call (910) 343-3609 or use the Tip 411 app.

