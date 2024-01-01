Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertise with WECT

Man injured in stabbing on Market Street

Man injured in stabbing at Market Street apartment complex
Man injured in stabbing at Market Street apartment complex(WECT)
By WECT Staff
Published: Jan. 1, 2024 at 2:47 PM EST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) -Wilmington Police are investigating a stabbing on Market Street.

According to a WPD spokesperson, officers found a man with stab wounds in the 4900 block of Market Street, where Vivo Living Apartments is located, around 1:40 p.m. on Monday.

The victim was taken to the hospital. He is expected to survive. Police have not released details on what led to the stabbing or if any arrests have been made.

Police said this appears to be an isolated incident and that the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is urged to call (910) 343-3609 or use the Tip 411 app.

Copyright 2024 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Waialua couple Pedro and Sara welcomed their first children Madalena Kahana and Robert Ka'ala...
‘A gift from God’: Couple welcomes twins born hours apart over Christmas weekend
Multiple new laws passed throughout 2023 will take effect starting on Jan. 1, 2024.
Several new laws to take effect in North Carolina on Jan. 1
Brunswick County neighborhood lighting up luminaries to raise money for local charities
Brunswick County neighborhood raising thousands for charity
Raekwon Melike Stukes
Wilmington police locates missing man
Sergeant Dale Nix.
Greensboro Police identify sergeant who was shot, killed; 3 suspects in custody

Latest News

Campus safety and the Spartanburg County Coroner's Office at deadly scene at Spartanburg...
SLED investigating deadly officer-involved shooting at Spartanburg Methodist College
Rose Ann Muniz
Wilmington PD locates missing woman
Raekwon Melike Stukes
Wilmington police locates missing man
Man shot and killed on New Year’s Day in Cumberland County