First Alert Forecast: a seasonably chilly start to 2024, rain systems on the horizon

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Happy New Year! 2024′s opening days will have seasonably chilly temperatures with highs mainly in the upper 50s Monday, lows in the 30s Monday night, and highs mainly in the lower 50s and upper 50s for Tuesday and Wednesday, respectively. Surf temperatures will be in the middle 50s - which is something to keep in mind if you’re a polar plunger!

A jet stream disturbance could wring a stray sprinkle or shower from an otherwise dry atmosphere Monday evening to first thing Tuesday. Be alert for potentially juicier rain systems to streak through the Cape Fear Region later in the forecast period: one late Wednesday into early Thursday, another Saturday into possibly early Sunday, and yet another by the middle of next week.

