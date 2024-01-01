Duke Energy Progress to issue sirens test near Brunswick Nuclear Plant

SOUTHPORT, N.C. (WECT) - Duke Energy Progress will be testing the outdoor warning sirens around the Brunswick Nuclear Plant from 10 to 11 a.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 10.

“The 38 sirens within 10 miles of the Brunswick Nuclear Plant will sound at full volume for three minutes. To ensure they are functioning properly, it may be necessary to test some sirens more than once. Testing is performed in cooperation with emergency officials in Brunswick and New Hanover counties, who are responsible for sounding the sirens,” Duke Energy wrote in a press release.

Broadcasting stations will not interrupt regular programming to broadcast Emergency Alert System messages since it is a test.

