Columbus County commissioners to discuss $11.75 million towards airport improvements

COLUMBUS COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The Columbus County Board of Commissioners is set to discuss an allocation of funds to the county’s airport from the NCDOT and a Memorandum of Understanding with Columbus County Schools.

Airport Director Phil Edwards is asking the board for the allocation of the $11.75 million of Direct Grant funds from the NCDOT Transport Reserve Funds for improvements for the Columbus County Airport.

The NCDOT will decide whether the use of the funds matches the program’s purposes if approved.

A new terminal building for an additional $1,000,715 will be reviewed by the board. If approved, the City of Whiteville and Engineering Services, P. A will enter a contract regarding the county’s municipal airport water and sewer improvements.

The board will also discuss approval of the Memorandum of Understanding with Columbus County Schools to provide licensed bus drivers to drive buses in the event of an emergency evacuation.

The agreement would support the county’s Emergency Operations Plan for evacuation resources, including providing qualified bus drivers from the county’s schools to drive buses during an emergency. The bus lease would also include state and activity buses.

The supporting documents for the meeting can be viewed in full below.

