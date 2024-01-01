Cameron Art Museum to hold Floating Lantern Ceremony

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Cameron Art Museum is holding a free Floating Lantern event on Jan. 7 from 3 to 7 p.m.

“We all have individual reasons to create our own Floating Lantern . . . to honor someone who is dear, to memorialize a cherished family member or to treasure a special moment. CAM’s Floating Lantern Ceremony is an expression of Remembrance, Reflection and Gratitude,” CAM wrote in a news release.

The event will take place around the museum’s Reflection Pond with lantern decorating supplies available in the Pancoe Education Center. There will also be live music near the pond, and beverages including hot chocolate and light food service from CAM Café.

Lantern sleeves are available for purchase at the Visitor Services Desk from 10 a.m. to 6:45 p.m. for $15 for CAM members and $20 for visitors.

