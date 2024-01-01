Brunswick County neighborhood rising thousands for charity

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Brunswick County is one of the fastest growing counties in North Carolina; new faces who have moved into the area are working to give back to the community by passing on new traditions.

Shelmore, The Peninsula, and Heron Pointe are three neighborhoods in Brunswick Forest. Together three people from each individual neighborhood are working together to raise money for three different charities.

“We do a fundraiser every year we sell luminaries to our neighbors. We make a little bit of a profit and then we were able to give that to a charity of choice. The one that I’m involved in is Shelmore we have 450 homes, we have a very good participation” said Arliss Bailey, an event coordinator.

Shelmore neighborhood started the tradition of luminaries for charity a few years ago. The effort has now spread to new developments like The Peninsula and Heron Pointe, which are currently still under construction.

“The charity that we pick is Brunswick Family Assistance. Last year, we were able to donate almost $2,000 out of the luminary sales,” said Bailey.

Joan Johnson who lives in The Peninsula says her neighborhood is raising money for Waves 4 K.I.D.S.

“The organization works with the Brunswick County Social Services to help those in foster care or kids who need a little extra something. It helps them get swim lessons, piano lessons, things that public funds don’t pay for. So it just enriches their lives. And we were so happy that we get to help do that,” said Johnson.

On New Year’s Eve the luminaries are lit, supporting kids in need, Brunswick County families and local food pantries.

“And we’re doing it not just to welcome the new year and say goodbye to the old year, we’re doing it to benefit a cause. And that cause is called Waves 4 K.I.D.S. And that stands for Kids In Difficult situations,” said Johnson.

The neighborhood of Heron Point raises money for PORCH Brunswick Forest which helps provide food to those in need.

“I know that the need is really great. Food pantries are busier than they ever ever have been before,” said Lynette Morrison, who lives in Heron Pointe.

Each luminary is sold for two dollars, but through luminary sales the group has raised thousands.

“We wanted to do something in Brunswick County, a lot of us are from other places. Now we’re moving here. And we want to support the community that has been so welcoming to us,” said Johnson.

