Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertise with WECT

35th annual Martin Luther King, Jr. Parade to be held in Elizabethtown

(Arthur Bullock)
By WECT Staff
Published: Jan. 1, 2024 at 12:09 PM EST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ELIZABETHTOWN, N.C. (WECT) - The 35th annual Martin Luther King, Jr. Parade is set to begin at 11 a.m. on Monday, Jan. 15, in Elizabethtown.

According to an announcement from organizers, participants will begin to line up at 9 a.m. at 805 W Broad Street.

“Mariel ‘Mary’ Lee is the grand marshal. She is the current reigning United States of America 2024 Miss North Carolina. Alecia Holloway the current Jr. Miss All American North Carolina is the Junior Marshall,” the announcement states.

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Waialua couple Pedro and Sara welcomed their first children Madalena Kahana and Robert Ka'ala...
‘A gift from God’: Couple welcomes twins born hours apart over Christmas weekend
Multiple new laws passed throughout 2023 will take effect starting on Jan. 1, 2024.
Several new laws to take effect in North Carolina on Jan. 1
Brunswick County neighborhood lighting up luminaries to raise money for local charities
Brunswick County neighborhood raising thousands for charity
Raekwon Melike Stukes
Wilmington police locate missing man
Sergeant Dale Nix.
Greensboro Police identify sergeant who was shot, killed; 3 suspects in custody

Latest News

New faces who have moved into the area are working to give back to the community by passing on...
Brunswick County neighborhood raising thousands for charity
One business is preparing to serve non-alcoholic beverages this New Year's, while another is...
From mocktails to meals, businesses across the Cape Fear prepare for New Year’s Eve
Surf City sea turtle rescue center seeking public input for naming theme
Cheetah Premier Gentleman’s Club of Wilmington
New Hanover Co. paid law firm over $25K to pursue acquisition of gentlemen’s club before backing down