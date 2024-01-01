35th annual Martin Luther King, Jr. Parade to be held in Elizabethtown

ELIZABETHTOWN, N.C. (WECT) - The 35th annual Martin Luther King, Jr. Parade is set to begin at 11 a.m. on Monday, Jan. 15, in Elizabethtown.

According to an announcement from organizers, participants will begin to line up at 9 a.m. at 805 W Broad Street.

“Mariel ‘Mary’ Lee is the grand marshal. She is the current reigning United States of America 2024 Miss North Carolina. Alecia Holloway the current Jr. Miss All American North Carolina is the Junior Marshall,” the announcement states.

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.