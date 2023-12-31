Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertise with WECT

Pilot killed in single-engine plane crash in Mooresville

The airplane struck several trees trying to land at Lake Norman Airport
Pilot killed in single-engine plane crash in Mooresville, NC.
Pilot killed in single-engine plane crash in Mooresville, NC.(WBTV)
By Spencer Chrisman
Published: Dec. 31, 2023 at 1:59 PM EST|Updated: 20 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOORESVILLE, N.C. (WBTV) - A single-engine plane crashed off of the Kenway Loop in Mooresville, NC on Sunday, according to officials.

North Carolina Highway Patrol states that the pilot, identified as Randy Mysliviec, was transported to Lake Norman Regional Medical Center where he died from his injuries.

NCHP states that Mysliviec was attempting to land his plane at Lake Norman Airport and struck several trees and crashed into an abandoned house site.

Officials state that the plane crashed in the 100 block of Adrian Lane off the Kenway Loop around 12:15 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 31.

According to FlightAware, it shows that the plane left Lake Norman Airport at 11:52 a.m. and it shows the plane’s path before it crashed 20 minutes later.

Single-engine plane crash in Mooresville, NC.
Single-engine plane crash in Mooresville, NC.(WBTV)

The NC Highway Patrol has secured the scene. The FAA will conduct an investigation.

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Waialua couple Pedro and Sara welcomed their first children Madalena Kahana and Robert Ka'ala...
‘A gift from God’: Couple welcomes twins born hours apart over Christmas weekend
Multiple new laws passed throughout 2023 will take effect starting on Jan. 1, 2024.
Several new laws to take effect in North Carolina on Jan. 1
Dog walker Josstin Lantadilla was out for a nighttime walk with two dalmatians, Deanna and...
2 Dalmatians fight off pack of 4 coyotes to protect their dog walker
Police Investigation (MGN)
Police investigating shooting at Block’s Bar & Grill in Whiteville

Latest News

Cape Fear Memorial Bridge
Both Cape Fear Memorial Bridge lanes heading into Wilmington to close for months starting Jan. 28
Pamela Bradshaw, of Clinton, won $1 million just after midnight when she won the Powerball...
NC woman wins $1 million, rings in New Year as Powerball First Millionaire of the Year
Raekwon Melike Stukes
Wilmington police looking for missing man
Brunswick County neighborhood lighting up luminaries to raise money for local charities
Brunswick County neighborhood raising thousands for charity
Carolina Panthers owner David Tepper speaks to the media after the firing of NFL football head...
Panthers owner David Tepper appears to throw drink at fans in video