Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertise with WECT

Panthers owner David Tepper appears to throw drink at fans in video

Carolina Panthers owner David Tepper speaks to the media after the firing of NFL football head...
Carolina Panthers owner David Tepper speaks to the media after the firing of NFL football head coach Matt Rhule in Charlotte, N.C., Monday, Oct. 10, 2022. (AP Photo/Nell Redmond)(Nell Redmond | AP)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Dec. 31, 2023 at 6:05 PM EST|Updated: 13 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSONVILLE, FL. (WBTV) - Carolina Panthers owner David Tepper appears to throw a drink at fans in the stadium in a video circulating social media.

It came during the Panthers’ 26-0 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars in EverBank Stadium in Jacksonville, Fla., on Sunday, Dec. 31.

Tepper can be seen in a video on Twitter appearing to throw his drink through the open window of his suite before turning around and walking away. The fans allegedly hit by the drink turn toward the window and appear to yell at the suite.

Panthers general manager Scott Fitterer is seen standing next to Tepper in the video.

WBTV has reached out to the team, and were told through a spokesperson that the team declined to comment at this time.

It came during the Panthers 26-0 loss to the Jaguars in EverBank Stadium in Jacksonville, Florida on Sunday Dec 31.

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Waialua couple Pedro and Sara welcomed their first children Madalena Kahana and Robert Ka'ala...
‘A gift from God’: Couple welcomes twins born hours apart over Christmas weekend
Multiple new laws passed throughout 2023 will take effect starting on Jan. 1, 2024.
Several new laws to take effect in North Carolina on Jan. 1
Dog walker Josstin Lantadilla was out for a nighttime walk with two dalmatians, Deanna and...
2 Dalmatians fight off pack of 4 coyotes to protect their dog walker
Missing boater search continues along Cape Fear River; strong current could have contributed to disappearance
Police Investigation (MGN)
Police investigating shooting at Block’s Bar & Grill in Whiteville

Latest News

Carolina Panthers quarterback Bryce Young was nominated for the FedEx Air Player of the Week...
Panthers QB Young nominated for Air Player of Week 16 after career-best game
Green Bay Packers quarterback Jordan Love passes against the Carolina Panthers during the...
Love, Packers survive rally by Panthers, win 33-30 to keep playoff hopes alive
UNCW men’s basketball team defeats Marshall to win fourth game in a row
Trazarien White led the scoring with 27 points, and the Seahawks shot 45% from the field in...
UNCW men’s basketball team defeats Marshall to win fourth game in a row