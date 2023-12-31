Panthers owner David Tepper appears to throw drink at fans in video

JACKSONVILLE, FL. (WBTV) - Carolina Panthers owner David Tepper appears to throw a drink at fans in the stadium in a video circulating social media.

It came during the Panthers’ 26-0 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars in EverBank Stadium in Jacksonville, Fla., on Sunday, Dec. 31.

Tepper can be seen in a video on Twitter appearing to throw his drink through the open window of his suite before turning around and walking away. The fans allegedly hit by the drink turn toward the window and appear to yell at the suite.

A bit different of a mood from him after the game https://t.co/DP68vKx1U5 pic.twitter.com/llOqHXS4yI — Med (@Kahuna_Med) December 31, 2023

Panthers general manager Scott Fitterer is seen standing next to Tepper in the video.

WBTV has reached out to the team, and were told through a spokesperson that the team declined to comment at this time.

