Greensboro Police identify sergeant who was shot, killed; 3 suspects in custody

An off-duty Greensboro Police officer was shot and killed on Saturday evening, according to officials.
Sergeant Dale Nix.
Sergeant Dale Nix.(WBTV)
By Spencer Chrisman
Published: Dec. 30, 2023 at 8:41 PM EST|Updated: 18 hours ago
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WBTV) -The Greensboro Police Department (GPD) has identified the officer who was shot and killed Saturday evening. Officials also state that three suspects have been arrested.

According to GPD, the officer has been identified as Sergeant Philip Dale Nix, who was on the force for 23 years was a loving husband, father, and son.

Sergeant Phillip Dale.
Sergeant Phillip Dale.(Greensboro Police Department)

Officials also stated that three suspects are in custody in connection with the sergeant’s death, Jamere Justice Foster, 18, Z’quriah Le’Pearce Blackwell, 18, and John Walter Morrison, 28.

Foster is charged with first-degree murder, larceny, and conspiracy to commit larceny and is held with no bond.

Blackwell is charged with accessory after the fact to first-degree murder and is held with a $500,000 bond.

Morrison is charged with accessory after the fact to first-degree murder, larceny, and conspiracy to commit larceny and is held without bond.

According to GPD, additional charges may be coming as the investigation continues.

The shooting happened around 4 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 30 at a Sheetz gas station located at 3200 Sandy Ridge Road.

The Greensboro Police Chief John Thompson said in a new briefing late Saturday, the off-duty sergeant “witnessed a crime occur” and attempted “to approach the suspects.” That’s when they say the shooting occurred.

Chief Thompson says two off-duty first responders were at the scene and provided treatment to the officer before crews rushed him to the hospital, where he died from his injuries.

