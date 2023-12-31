First Alert Forecast: frosty finish to 2023, chilly start to 2024

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Good Sunday to you and thanks for checking in! Your First Alert Forecast opens with a Sunday of mostly sunny 50s across the Cape Fear Region. Sunset is 5:11. Sunday night will have mainly clear skies with chilly 40s and frosty 30s. Take a jacket to ring in the new year and have a happy and safe time!

Wilmington officially recorded 58.92 inches of rain in 2023, which is only about an inch below average. Disturbances in the polar jet stream will sponsor modest rain chances in early 2024, like 10% late Monday into early Tuesday and 50% late Wednesday into early Thursday; this active jet will also maintain a chilly temperature pattern.

Get details in your seven-day forecast here: http://webpubcontent.gray.tv/wect/MAXSevendayWECT.jpg.

