Police investigating shooting at Block’s Bar & Grill in Whiteville

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Police are investigating a shooting that occurred in the parking lot at Block’s Bar & Grill in Whiteville.

Whiteville police say they received the first call just after 1:00 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 30.

Two people were transported to the hospital. One was treated and released.

The incident is still under investigation.

