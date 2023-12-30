Police investigating shooting at Block’s Bar & Grill in Whiteville
Published: Dec. 30, 2023 at 9:42 AM EST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Police are investigating a shooting that occurred in the parking lot at Block’s Bar & Grill in Whiteville.
Whiteville police say they received the first call just after 1:00 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 30.
Two people were transported to the hospital. One was treated and released.
The incident is still under investigation.
Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.